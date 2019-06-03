BY MICHAEL SAVAGE

The Democrats have no ideas. They’ve rarely had any ideas other than to attack Republicans. They have now sunk to a level incomprehensible. This past weekend Democrats held a convention in California, where one after the other, were telling us why they had to be elected.

“We have a president who is a racist, who is a pathological liar, who thinks he can win by dividing the American people by the color of our skin or where we were born,” Bernie Sanders told the crowd at the Unity and Freedom Presidential Forum.

Kamala Harris vowed to reverse “backward, hate-driven policies,” while Julian Castro said border crossings should be decriminalized.

You cannot run on a negative platform as many of the Democrats have chosen to do. Each day the media and Democratic candidates find new ways to slander and malign President Trump as well as his supporters. Never have we witnessed such vitriol for a leader as we see with President Trump. Critics of the president willingly spread lies and falsehoods about Trump, deeming him a ‘racist’ and a ‘bigot’ with no evidence to make such bold statements.

Trump won in 2016 because he built his entire campaign on the motto of BORDERS, LANGUAGE AND CULTURE, without using the words, BORDERS, LANGUAGE AND CULTURE. That’s what he ran on. That is the fact. He ran on a nationalist campaign of BORDERS, LANGUAGE AND CULTURE, which I have articulated on The Savage Nation for over 25 years. Americans rallied around the call to bring pride back to our nation and catapulted Trump to victory.

Now, what is he going to run on this time?

Probably the same thing.

What are they running on?

Hate Trump.

They cannot win with this message. Americans do not support negative campaigns. They will only vote for an idea. Trump must communicate that his ideas and his vision for BORDERS, LANGUAGE AND CULTURE are the only road to save America.