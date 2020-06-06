A CRITIQUE OF THE PERFORMANCE ART OF MICHAEL SAVAGE

DANIEL HOROWITZ

Michael’s show is unlike any other radio show. It is not “talk radio”. It is a complex, interwoven set of performance pieces that capture thought, words and emotion in a very complex way. It is much more like jazz than a television commercial theme song which is what Limbaugh, Squeaky and the Irishman do. It is impossible to take a few words or lines OUT OF CONTEXT and provide any of the emotional or intellectual context.

Media Matters consistently takes what Michael says and either takes it out of context and twists it the wrong way. Or takes little pieces and mis portrays it.

Michael does, deliberately or on some level, push the … it’s hard to find a word it’s not “barriers”, more like he pushes the borders so that a challenge to the looters can have some overtones of challenges to the broader protest BUT BUT BUT BUT BUT …. it is that association with the looters that emphasizes how the “no justice, no peace” or reparations people are somehow associated.

It is so damn subtle and nuanced NUANCED !!!!!!!!!! that you cannot capture it without actually hearing it. This is genius. It is a crazy melding of the emotional brain with the executive functioning brain they work together with Michael in ways that very few people every can accomplish.

So Media Matters deconstructs art and performance and creates little liberal jingles.

Dan