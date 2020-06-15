New York Post:

A teen involved in the slaying of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors will be sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention on Monday afternoon — the maximum under the law, according to the city Law Department.

Zyairr Davis, 14, is expected to appear by video monitor at 3 p.m. in Manhattan Family Court, where Judge Carole Goldstein will hand down the term, which was accidentally disclosed in a press release sent out in advance of the proceeding.

Davis previously copped to one count of first-degree robbery as part of a plea deal, admitting that he helped two pals commit the botched mugging of the 18-year-old student Dec. 11 in Morningside Park.

Davis, who was just 13 at the time of Majors’ death, was charged as a juvenile and faced between six and 18 months in detention.

Read more at The New York :Post