NBC News:

Zuckerberg said that reviewing the pages of possible militia groups requires understanding nuance.

The page belonged to the Kenosha Guard, a self-identified local militia that had set up an event on Facebook calling for people to take to the streets with weapons.

“There have been a bunch of media reports asking why this page and event weren’t removed sooner, especially when in this case a bunch of people did report the page,” Zuckerberg said in a video on his own Facebook page.

“The reason for this is, it was largely an operational mistake,” he said.

Zuckerberg said that reviewing the pages of possible militia groups requires understanding nuance. “The contractors and the reviewers who the initial complaints were funnelled to basically didn’t pick this up,” he said.

Later, a second, more specialized team reviewing the page did understand the nuance and ordered the page taken down, he said.

“The team that enforces our policy against dangerous organizations is a specialized team that is trained to look for symbolism and innuendo and different things that require a significant amount of training in some of these cases to understand the details or nuances,” Zuckerberg said of the second team of reviewers.

Here’s “nuance” that Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to care about. Just one of dozens of ANTIFA facebook pages. Note the meeting invitation to “comrade” at the bottom.

More at NBC News