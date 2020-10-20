Just the News:

Grant application turned over under federal court order quadruples polling places from primary, promises as many as 800,000 votes from city in November. Only 675,000 voted in 2016.

Documents produced by the city of Philadelphia under a federal court order show millions of dollars in nonprofit grant money donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is being used to quadruple the number of voting places and massively grow the number of ballots cast in the Democratic stronghold on Nov. 3.

The memos were turned over in a federal lawsuit filed by the conservative Thomas More Society, and they detail how city election officials filed a grant request in August to the Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) by promising to open 800 polling places and grow voting to as many as 800,000 ballots cast in the general election.

……

Zuckerberg announced several weeks ago he has donated $250 million to CTCL to help local governments across the country hold elections this fall in the midst of the pandemic. He has since augmented that amount with another $100 million in recent days.

But the Thomas More Society and its lead counsel Phill Kline have filed lawsuits against several of the jurisdictions receiving CTCL grants, arguing the money is wrongly privatizing an election function that should be handled entirely by government and that the grants are targeting mostly Democratic strongholds, raising questions of election interference.

Read more at Just the News