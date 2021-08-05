Breitbart:

Mark Zuckerberg’s astroturf empire is promoting a plan by border security officials to vaccinate many job-seeking migrants who are now excluded by the Title 42 anti-coronavirus barrier.

The plan to provide the economic migrants with taxpayer-funded vaccines was leaked Tuesday to the Washington Post by two DHS officials:

Vaccine would be provided to those facing deportation as well as migrants likely to be released into the United States pending a court hearing, said one of the two officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the tentative plan. Migrants who are quickly sent back to Mexico under the Title 42 public health law would not be offered a [vaccine] dose, at least during the initial phase [emphasis added], the person said.

“This is just smart policy,” said a response tweet from Ali Noorani, president of the Zuckerberg-funded National Immigration Forum, which advocates for the importation of compliant and cheap workers for agriculture and retail employers.

“If the administration expands vaccine access to those who are expelled due to current Title 42 restrictions, it puts reopening of the border to a greater level of trade, tourism and immigration within reach,” he said.

The Zuckerberg-backed DHS plan to vaccinate migrants was leaked as President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is arguing against a Zuckerberg-boosted ACLU-led lawsuit against the Title 42 rule. The rule now holds back roughly 100,000 migrants per month from undermining Americans’ access to decent jobs and homes.

The ACLU is using the existence of the vaccines to argue that Biden’s Title 42 rule is illegal. “The policy was never justified and certainly is not now, given the availability of testing and vaccines,” a top ACLU lawyer told CBS reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez.

The DHS offer of vaccines to migrants proposal clearly undermines the Justice Department’s legal arguments to preserve the Title 42 barrier on behalf of Biden, said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

