THE WRAP:

“Cover the news. Don’t f— your subordinates. Jesus, how hard is that, anyway?” one former staffer writes

Just hours after the stunning news that CNN’s indomitable leader Jeff Zucker had resigned — immediately — over a consensual affair with a subordinate that absolutely everyone had known about for years, the venom started seeping into news chat rooms and network threads.

“Who says there’s never any good news on CNN?” one former staffer wrote in an acid text shared among a group of CNN alumni on Wednesday and obtained by TheWrap. “Too late to save the network he destroyed.”

MORE AT THE WRAP