DOE bans schools using Zoom for remote learning amid security concerns

In a Sunday memo obtained by The Post, DOE Chief Operating Officer Ursulina Ramirez informed principals that Zoom should no longer be used. The city’s Department of Education has barred teachers and administrators from using the video conferencing platform Zoom for remote learning purposes over concerns about security breaches — such as “Zoom-bombers” who hijack the chat rooms. In a Sunday memo obtained by The Post, DOE Chief Operating Officer Ursulina Ramirez informed principals that Zoom should no longer be used — and that the platform should be replaced with Google Hangouts Meet or Microsoft Teams.

