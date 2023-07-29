Zoo workers are filmed using bottle rockets and CHAINSAWS to steal bear cubs from their mothers

A popular roadside zoo in South Dakota has been filmed admitting it uses bottle rockets and chainsaws to separate bear cubs from their mothers during an undercover investigation by PETA.

Supervisors at Bear Country USA, which keeps about 200 black bears across a 200-acre site, were filmed using ‘violent’ tactics which they admitted are ‘bad on the morals’.

Secretly-recorded footage, supplied to DailyMail.com by the Virginia-based international animal charity, also shows the cubs – which are just a few weeks old – stuffed into cardboard boxes after they’ve been taken from their dens.

The charity, which went undercover at Bear Country USA between mid-March and early July, has alleged other animals, including wolves, red foxes and pine martens, are also mistreated at the site. Bear Country USA did not respond to multiple requests for comment from DailyMail.com.

PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare Debbie Metzler said: ‘Screaming cubs and mourning mothers are Bear Country USA’s bread and butter.

