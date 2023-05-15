The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel organization in the U.S., is slamming Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for hosting an antisemitic event commemorating the so-called Palestinian “Nakba.”

The “Nakba,” or “Catatsrophe,” is an annual observance by Palestinians that denies the right of the State of Israel to exist, thus denying political self-determination to Jews — and only Jews — in their own homeland. It is not only anti-Israel, but antisemitic.

The term refers to the defeat in 1948 of the Palestinians and other Arab forces who tried to crush the newly-formed Jewish state as it declared independence. They failed, and about 700,000 Palestinians fled as refugees.

The Arab world, which had encouraged Palestinians to flee during the war, largely denied citizenship or other rights to these Palestinian refugees, preferring to keep them in a state of limbo to use as leverage against Israel.

A similar number of Jews fled Arab countries where they had lived for centuries. Israel — despite its poverty and uncertain security — absorbed the Jewish refugees as full citizens.

Last week, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who recently returned from a successful bipartisan visit to Israel, canceled a “Nakba” event planned in the Capitol by left-wing radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) that was to mark the 75th anniversary of the war.

