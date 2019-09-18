BREITBART:

The ruling far-left regime in Zimbabwe refused to confirm this week how much the construction of a mausoleum for late dictator Robert Mugabe will cost.

The Herald’s senior reporter Zvamaida Murwira reported Tuesday that work on the building has already begun, less than two weeks after Mugabe died aged 95.

“What the nation might want to know is that work has commenced,” said Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga. “In as far as design is concerned, yes, work is being done. The costs will only be known once we have the design.”

Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Melusi Matshiya added that they were coordinating efforts with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.

“Yes, work is going on, but the lead ministry is that of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing when it comes to construction work,” Matshiya said.

According to Herald journalists who visited the National Heroes Acre where Mugabe’s tomb will be located, authorities have already brought in earthmoving equipment and construction personnel.