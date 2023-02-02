The Sun

VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be preparing for a new onslaught on Ukraine with up to 500,000 soldiers.

Russia is believed to be plotting an attack across two new fronts – pushing into eastern and southern Ukraine.

Putin is desperate to achieve something after a bruising first year which has seen his forces thrown back. Ukraine however fear the next few weeks will be crucial for the conflict as they continue to call for weapons from the West. Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov believes Putin is gathering up to 500,00 soldiers for the new offensive. And it comes as Putin’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to “gain the world’s attention”. He didn’t provide any further details. It is understood there are around 326,000 Russian troops currently on operation in Ukraine. And it’s been reported between 150,000 and 200,000 are in camps on training exercises, with Ukraine also warning Putin could call up another 500,000 conscripts. Reznikov warned the Russians could carry out an offensive on two fronts, pushing into the south and into the east in the Donbas. Kyiv is preparing for the assault – but have admitted things will be difficult and warned they “cannot lose the initiative”. Vlad’s initial assault last February saw his forces storm towards Kyiv before they were sent back by the Ukrainians. Ukraine then went on the counteroffensive, liberating huge swathes of the country from the disorganised Russians.

