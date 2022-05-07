Newsmax

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could not proceed until Putin’s troops have retreated into the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist republics, Newsweek reported. Zelenskyy addressed a virtual meeting sponsored by the British Chatham House on Friday, telling attendees that Ukraine has a bright future and will regain its previously-held territories. “I was elected by the people of Ukraine as president of Ukraine, not as president of a mini-Ukraine of some kind,” Zelenskyy told reporters. “This is a very important point, and I would like us to realize we need some arrangements in terms of talks to stop the killing. “We can use diplomatic channels to regain our territories,” he continued, reiterating his desire to return to pre-invasion borders and resettle currently displaced Ukrainians.

Read more at Newsmax