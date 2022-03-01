NEW YORK POST:

In addition to his political career and leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is receiving praise from many on social media for his entertainment past.

A resurfaced montage of Zelensky being nimble on his feet and his winning ballets on the country’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” from 2006 went viral on Monday.

Fans from Twitter to TikTok are fawning over Zelensky’s moves — including one number that saw him and his partner Olena Shoptenko donning full blindfolds as they mentally counted steps, hitting their marks with perfection.