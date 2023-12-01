Zelensky: World ‘Shifting’ to Help Israel Is Hurting Ukraine’s War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Associated Press in an interview published Friday that “only the blind” cannot see that his country has lost attention and support following the Hamas atrocities against Israel on October 7, which prompted an ongoing war to eradicate the terrorist organization.

Zelensky promised he would “fight for attention” for his war against Russia, particularly in the United States, where he warned “there may be weakness” in the will of Congress to spend more money on weapons for his country.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia in some form since at least 2014 when the regime of strongman Vladimir Putin began supporting separatists in the nation’s eastern Donbass region in guerrilla warfare efforts against Kyiv.

READ MORE