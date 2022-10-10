A senior lawmaker in the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic said on Wednesday that the Russia-backed region intends to try Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as a war criminal.

Speaking to Russia’s state news agency Tass, Yelena Shishkina said the DPR would bring charges against the lawmakers who had led Ukraine since 2014, when Russia’s President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea. These include Zelensky, former acting president Oleksandr Turchynov and former president Petro Poroshenko, she said.

“Perpetrators of military crimes are not just those who hold weapons in their hands and pull the trigger. Those are also generals, who issue orders, and presidents, too,” said Shishkina, who chairs the DPR parliament’s committee on criminal and administrative legislation.

She accused the three of putting their signatures “under orders to send neo-Nazis to Donbas to kill civilians here.”

