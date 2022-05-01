NY Post

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a secret visit to the war torn country’s capitol city, footage released Sunday shows. Zelensky shared the footage showing him joined by an armed escort coming to meet Pelosi at the steps of a building in Kyiv as Ukrainian forces continue to resist bombardment from invading Russian forces. “Nice to meet you, thank you for coming,” Zelensky tells Pelosi in English. Pelosi, the highest-ranking US government official to visit Ukraine, was joined at the meeting by Rep. Adam Schiff and other congress members, the video showed. Later, Pelosi and Zelensky are shown posing in front of the American and Ukraine flags. The entire group is then seen around a meeting table. “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi tells Zelensky. “That we are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

