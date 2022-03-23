NEW YORK POST:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he is prepared to pledge that Ukraine wouldn’t join NATO, in a bid to broker a peace deal with Russia.

Zelensky said he would still demand complete withdrawal of Russian forces from his country and international commitments to Ukraine’s security.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said talks with Ukraine are moving “much more slowly and less substantively than we would like,” according to Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov in his daily call with reporters.

In other news as the war continued into its fourth week:

Ukraine said it retook Makariv, a strategically important suburb of Kyiv, even as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and pressed their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he would personally escort humanitarian aid to Mariupol in coordination with the Red Cross. Dendias said he has made a formal request to Ukrainian and Russian authorities to allow him access to the city, which has been under siege for weeks and is home to a sizable Greek population.

