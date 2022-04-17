MIRROR:

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukrainians to prepare for a possible Russian nuclear attack and called for a stockpile of radiation pills.

He told the world “we must prepare for” the bleak scenario and get hold of medicine which would help curb radiation sickness.

Zelkensky made the grim warning in an interview before sharing the clip on his Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

On Friday he made a similar announcement, and said nuclear weapons could could not be ruled out with Vladimir Putin considering the move as Russia’s war with Ukraine stalls.

Putin ramped up his offensive after the sinking of the Moskva battleship on Thursday and attacked eight towns including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv.

