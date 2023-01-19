First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska told reporters on Wednesday that her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, had used her to send a personal letter to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Zelenska is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, representing her country and urging attendees to donate money and weapons to Kyiv’s war effort against an ongoing Russian invasion. At the event, Zelenska said she handed over the letter intended for Xi to the Chinese Communist Party delegation at the event.

China is one of Russia’s closest allies; Russia is one of the few countries in the world to enjoy a trade surplus with China. Beijing has also cultivated friendly ties with Ukraine for years, however, and has declared itself nominally impartial in the Russian invasion. Ukraine is a member of China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI), a debt-trap scheme intended to bring poor countries under China’s influence. Zelensky and his administration have repeatedly expressed interest in swaying China to support it against Russia.

