Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to recognise the ‘reality’ that Ukraine should be a member of the military alliance as he addressed a conference in London today.

Speaking remotely from Kyiv, the president said leaders need to have the ‘courage’ to acknowledge that the fates of their countries were already linked.

He also appealed for international support for Ukraine to recover economically from the war with Russia.

The comments came after Rishi Sunak announced £2.35billion in bank loan guarantees to bolster the rebuilding of Kyiv, in partnership with the World Bank.

And the PM joked that he might go to the Ukrainian capital for his summer holidays, after Mr Zelensky noted that he had not visited for a while.

