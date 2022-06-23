Israel must join the international sanction regime against Russia and allow visa-free entry for refugees fleeing Moscow’s aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told students at Hebrew University during a special video address on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet seen Israel join the [international] sanctions regime,” said Zelensky, whose words were translated from Ukrainian into English.

“When governments introduce sanctions against Russia, this is not about money or about business. It is about values and general security,” Zelensky explained.

“This is about everyone who is willing to destroy another nation [being] held accountable.

