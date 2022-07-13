Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to consider replacing a statue of Russian Empress Catherine the Great in Odessa with a monument to a gay porn star after a petition calling for the change on the Ukrainian government’s website passed 25,000 votes.

No, this isn’t the Babylon Bee.

The petition, which was launched back in May, complained that Catherine the Great was a “controversial historical figure whose actions caused great damage to Ukrainian statehood and culture.”

It called for her statue to be torn down and replaced with a monument commemorating American homosexual pornographic actor Billy Herrington sitting “at the bar with a bottle of beer.”

The author of the petition said the change was necessary to send “a clear signal that Ukraine supports the LGBT community” and would also be “funny.”

Herrington appeared in a number of gay porn films from 1990 onwards before his death in a car crash in 2018 and has become famous in Japanese ‘Gachimuchi’ memes.

The monument of Catherine II in Odessa, which depicts the empress and four of her companions, was erected in 1900 by Yuri Meletevich Dmitrenko, but later removed in 1920 by the Bolsheviks.

READ MORE