Zelensky ‘thought Biden was weak’ for dropping Russian sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and left president ‘p****ed off’ when he made list of demands during first White House meeting, new book claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ‘bombed’ his first meeting with Joe Biden and left the president ‘p***ed off’ with his list of demands, according to a new book.

‘Even Zelensky’s most ardent sympathizers in the [Biden] administration agreed that he had bombed,’ Franklin Foer, author of The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future, writes, per excerpts in the Guardian.

In that September 2021 meeting Biden was annoyed by Zelensky’s demand to join NATO and the Ukrainian president’s ‘absurd analysis’ of the alliance’s dynamics.

For his part, Zelensky saw Biden as weak, particularly over his decision earlier that year to waive sanctions against a Russian company building Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in September of 2021 but that sit down didn’t go well, a new book reveals

Zelensky saw that decision as undermining Ukrainian economic and security interests, afraid Russia would use the pipeline – which would take Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany – as a geopolitical weapon.

