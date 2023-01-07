Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Republican politician Kevin McCarthy on becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives, telling him Ukraine is counting on his “continued support” and more U.S. aid.

“Congratulations to [Kevin McCarrthy] on his election as the Speaker of the [United States] House of Representatives,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

“U.S. support in all fields has been vital for [Ukraine’s] success on the battlefield. We’re counting on your continued support and further U.S. assistance to bring our common victory closer,” he added.

Congratulations to @GOPLeader on his election as the Speaker of 🇺🇸 House of Representatives. U.S. support in all fields has been vital for 🇺’s success on the battlefield. We’re counting on your continued support and further U.S. assistance to bring our common victory closer. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 7, 2023

McCarthy was elected House Speaker, succeeding 82-year-old veteran Democratic Party politician Nancy Pelosi, after a gruelling series of 15 ballots — a contest the likes of which had not been since for 163 years — as a faction of America First-type Republicans dubbed the ‘Taliban 20′ withheld their support from him and tried to secure guarantees on issues such as border security and how and when bills are introduced.

READ MORE