NATO will make binding commitments to Ukraine modelled on its relationship with Israel but won’t commit to admitting it as a member until Russia has been defeated, it is claimed.

Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) are meeting in Vilnius for the alliance’s annual summit today, and one of the major topics for discussion — beyond the apparent imminent admission of longtime European neutral Sweden, after Turkey appeared to drop its objections — is Ukrainian accession.

Ukraine has called to be admitted to the alliance immediately, but it is widely considered that due to the article five provision in the treaty that an attack against one is an attack against all, Ukraine becoming a member while it is being invaded by Russia would mean war for all allies. President Biden has rejected immediate membership and a timetable for membership, which some had called for, and seems to have got his way on an “Israel-style” relationship instead, where NATO commits to help Ukraine without admitting it as a member.

UK publication The Daily Telegraph cites unnamed diplomatic sources within NATO who claim this deal has already been all but agreed between NATO capitals Washington, London, Paris, and Berlin, and is now simply to be formalised at today’s conference and agreed with Kyiv.

READ MORE