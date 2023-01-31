Ukrainian President Zelensky ordered government officials to destroy all information on Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Company on the same day Russia invaded the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 22, 2022.

Zelensky sent out this document on February 24, 2022.

DC Draino reported on this development today.

Zelensky sent out a decree on February 24, 2022 for government officials to destroy all information on the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute, Mechnikov Institute of Health of Ukraine, and the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, who all worked with Metabiota Inc. (Metabiota) scientists.

These two documents were originally posted in June 2022. But today, we can confirm that these documents are authentic.

And today, we are including documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop that discussed his ownership percentage of the Metabiota company and his organization.

This government document is confirmed as authentic by XR Vision.

