Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded “just punishment” against Russia for its invasion of his country as he bashed the Kremlin as the only entity that wants war while he spoke during the United Nations Assembly.

Zelensky’s nearly 25-minute remarks to world leaders over video on Wednesday ripped into Russia for “trying to steal” Ukrainian territory and urged other countries to stand against the Moscow’s “illegal war.”

“I thank you for your striving to restore peace and to guarantee peace for any nation that has become a victim of the armed aggression,” Zelensky said. “A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment.

“The crime was committed against out state borders, the crime was committed against the lives of our people, the crime was committed against the dignity against our women and men.”

He said Russia is the only country that has rejected peace.

READ MORE