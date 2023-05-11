Russians will soon get an “unpleasant surprise” regarding their invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

It comes as the current Russian offensive against the city of Bakhmut appears to falter slightly, with forces loyal to the Putin administration now engaged in significant political infighting over preferential treatment and the availability of vital ammo supplies.

According to a report by Euronews, it is in this climate that Zelensky is planning a counterattack against the invading forces, though he kept the exact timing and nature of the planned assault close to his chest.

“I am not ready to communicate with you, to say when we will be advancing,” he reportedly said. “Because to some extent, this prepares the enemy. And therefore, I would like it to be an unpleasant surprise, not the other way around.”

Despite not explaining what the nature of said attack would be, the President expressed significant optimism that the pushback would be effective.

