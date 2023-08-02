Zelensky Predicts Putin ‘Will Die’ Before Winning Against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that Vladimir Putin will die before claiming victory over Ukraine and that he could be dead within ten years.

In a signal that Kyiv is hunkering down for years more of fighting and conflict with Russia, President Zelensky has suggested a war of attrition that will ultimately outlast Putin.

In an interview with Brazilian TV channel GloboNews Zelensky said in comments translated by the Kyiv Post: “Putin will not live for so many years… At the pace at which he is fighting with us, he didn’t fight [like that] in Syria.

“He won’t withstand it. He won’t live for 30 more years. He will die – this is completely clear. But he won’t survive ten years either. He’s not the same figure anymore.”

Zelensky went on to say that his government has no interest in agreeing to a ceasefire, which he said would only be used by the Kremlin to strengthen its military position and gain international support.

Over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said that he would be willing to discuss a potential ceasefire, but only if Ukraine abandons its counteroffensive attempts to reclaim territories seized by the Russians.

The remarks from Zelensky concerning the future death of Putin is part of a cycle of escalating rhetoric playing out in paralel to the war itself, with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatening the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine and Zelenksy saying warning that the “war is returning to the territory of Russia,” amid a series of suicide drone strikes on Moscow.

