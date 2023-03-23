Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday told European leaders that “delays” sending fighter jets and long-range missiles could extend the war, after he paid a visit to the frontline southern region of Kherson.

On the train home from the war-ravaged areas, Zelensky gave an emotional account of what he had seen as he addressed a summit of his EU counterparts gathered in Brussels via video link, an EU official said.

But, while he welcomed a recent EU plan aimed at sending Kyiv one million artillery shells, he kept up his demand for modern warplanes and missiles he believes will be more effective at pushing back Russian forces.

His demands came after Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said he planned to take advantage of the fact that Russian troops were “exhausted” near Bakhmut, the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle since the Russian invasion last year.

Bakhmut — an eastern town which once had an estimated population of around 70,000 people — has virtually emptied of civilians over months of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

