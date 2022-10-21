Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with representatives of Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment companies in the U.S. and the world — Executive Vice President John Rogers and Co-Head of the Office of Applied Innovation and President of Global Affairs Jared Cohen.

That’s according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

“I really appreciate the fact that such people are not afraid and come to Ukraine to support us. And it is very important that intelligent people convey real information about the situation in Ukraine, Russian attacks and their consequences. And our people are very open and sincere,” Zelensky said.

He said that Ukraine is also extremely open to investments, the arrival of business and financial companies, and new technologies. “So that they bring something new and create jobs for Ukrainians. This is what we need,” Zelensky added.

He also told representatives of Goldman Sachs about the project to create a recovery fund to support the Ukrainian economy.

Zelensky said one of the main priorities for Ukraine today is the issue of security, primarily the protection of the airspace, as it is important for citizens, business and investments.

