There will be no Ukrainian counter-offensive until Kyiv’s Western “partners” send more weapons and ammunition, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

In comments to Japanese media quoted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), President Zelensky insisted: “We can’t start yet, we can’t send our brave soldiers to the front line without tanks, artillery and long-range rockets.”

“If you have the political will, you can find a way to help us. We are at war and can’t wait,” he added, emphasising that Ukrainian forces are also “waiting for ammunition to arrive from our partners.”

Zelensky said the situation in the east of his country, where Russian offensive operations have been concentrated after a series of reverses near Kyiv (Kiev), the Kharkiv (Kharkov) Oblast, and Kherson, was “not good”.

