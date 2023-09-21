Zelensky meets Kevin McCarthy – after Speaker DENIED his plea to address Congress to ask for more aid

Volodymyr Zelensky met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday in his battle to persuade skeptical Republicans in Congress to keep sending aid.

The Ukrainian President urged Capitol Hill lawmakers to ‘stay strong’ and support Kyiv after Poland yanked its weapons supply during one of Russia’s most brutal missile campaigns.

McCarthy and Zelensky met behind closed doors, after the Speaker rejected pleas for a joint address to Congress.

Congress has already authorized more than $110 billion to Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and some members of the GOP have warned the White House they will oppose Biden’s request to send another $24 billion.

Zelensky told lawmakers: ‘When this war started, you said to me, Ukraine, stay unified and stay strong. I’m coming back and saying to the United States: stay unified and stay strong.’

