Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will come up empty in his latest swing through the U.S. Capitol.

Negotiations on additional American aid to Ukraine paired with a border security package are dead for 2023, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly told his fellow Senate Republicans at their weekly lunch Tuesday.

Echoes what Lankford has been saying publicly but notable that it’s coming from McConnell. December 12, 2023