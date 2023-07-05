After the Russian Nord Stream Pipeline was blown up a year ago, the US, NATO, the far left media, and the Ukrainian government blamed Russia for the explosion.

It is now believed that it was the US government or Ukrainian regime that took out the pipeline to Germany and crippling the Russian economy.

In November 2022 Poland was hit with missiles. Zelensky and lapdog media in the West immediately blamed Russia for the bombing. It was later discovered that it was Ukrainian missiles that caused the damage.

On Tuesday Zelensky warned that the Russians were going to bomb the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia is in control of the nuclear plant. Why would Russia blow it up? What advantage would they gain? – Nothing!

What about Ukraine? If the plant is blown up the West would declare war against Russia and World War III would be official.

Is Zelensky evil enough to blow up a nuclear plant? We will find out soon enough.

