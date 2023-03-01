Zelensky: If Ukraine Loses, Americans ‘Will Have to Send their Sons And Daughters’ to War And ‘They Will Be Dying’

Savage Premium Subscription

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned the US that if Ukraine loses then Americans “will have to send their sons and daughters” to war with Russia over the Baltic states “and they will have to fight” and “they will be dying.”

You may like these posts