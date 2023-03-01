Zelensky: If Ukraine Loses, Americans ‘Will Have to Send their Sons And Daughters’ to War And ‘They Will Be Dying’ Share on facebookTweet on twitter Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned the US that if Ukraine loses then Americans “will have to send their sons and daughters” to war with Russia over the Baltic states “and they will have to fight” and “they will be dying.” “The US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war. And they will have to to fight, because it's NATO that we're talking about, and they will be dying."Zelensky says what expects the US to do if Ukraine loses. pic.twitter.com/P5LNPatT3q— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2023 Related