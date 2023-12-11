Zelensky Heading for Another White House Visit

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Tuesday in his third trip to Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022. He last visited in September.

The Ukrainian president is scheduled to speak at an all-senators meeting Tuesday morning courtesy of an invitation by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a Senate leadership aide said. House Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with Zelensky too, his office confirmed.

A statement from the White House confirmed the Zelensky visit as an aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress.

As Breitbart News reported, the latest aid bill is stalled in Congress after the Senate voted to reject a $111 billion package that includes money for Ukraine, but also to help Indo-Pacific allies support humanitarian aid in Gaza, and bolster anti-drug trafficking operations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week Biden echoed the warnings of his defense secretary in an address to the public, saying if Congress does not pass $64 billion specified in aid to Ukraine, U.S. troops will end up fighting Russia in Europe.

