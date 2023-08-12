Zelensky Fires All Regional Military Recruitment Heads over Bribes to Avoid Battle Corruption Accusations

Accusations of widespread bribery have seen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fire every head of the country’s regional military recruitment centres, as officials were reportedly caught accepting money from men hoping to avoid battle.In the latest Ukrainian corruption scandal, 112 criminal cases have been opened against military enlistment offices throughout the country, with President Zelensky claiming that there is evidence that “some took cash, some took cryptocurrency” in exchange for helping men avoid being sent to the frontlines.In response, Zelensky sacked all the territorial heads of recruitment centres and ordered Ukrainian commander-in-chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi to find replacements, according to The Guardian.

“This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason,” he said in a video statement. “Instead, soldiers who have experienced the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but have preserved their dignity and do not have cynicism, are the ones who can be entrusted with this system of recruitment.”