Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the prospect of peace talks with Vladimir Putin while dismissing his Russian counterpart Thursday as a “nobody.”

Zelensky used an interview with Britain’s Sky News to declare Putin “doesn’t want negotiations because he doesn’t want peace.”

The Ukrainian leader said he was “convinced” Ukraine was “just the first step” for Putin, who has his eye on “other countries” as he seeks Eastern European domination.

Pushed as to whether a face-to-face meeting with Putin would help pause the conflict, Zelensky switched from Ukrainian to English to say: “It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak.”

Key allies like the U.S. have already broached the possibility of a war with no end in immediate sight.

Zelensky cited his own reluctance to talk by pointing to a meeting he had with Putin under the Normandy Format before Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022: “I saw the man who said one thing and then did another.”

READ MORE