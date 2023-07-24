Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a “full protective shield” of air defence systems to be provided to his country following a campaign of what he described as “Russian missile terror”.

Amid missile shelling attacks in the Donetsk region and the Black Sea port city of Odesa, President Zelensky has called on Western allies to provide Ukraine with more anti-aircraft systems to protect the entirety of the country.

“Ukraine needs a full-fledged sky shield – this is the only way to defeat Russian missile terror. We have already shown that we can shoot down even the Russian missiles that the terrorists boasted about,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to the help of our partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives. But we need more air defense systems for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities. The world must not get used to Russian terror – terror must be defeated. And it is possible!”

