Breitbart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he will not participate in any peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin until Russian forces have left the occupied Donbas region and the Crimean Peninsula. Casting doubt on the prospect of bringing the conflict in Ukraine to an end in the foreseeable future, President Zelensky stated that his country will not entertain a diplomatic solution until Ukraine’s 1991 borders are re-established, meaning that Russia would have to retreat from its heavily entrenched positions in the Donbas and Crimea. In a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez in Kyiv on Saturday, Zelensky said per state media Ukrinform: “Ukraine will be ready for one or another format of diplomacy when we are really on our borders, on our real borders in accordance with international law.” Refusing to revert back to the state of play before last year’s full-scale invasion, Zelensky added: “The borders of February 24, 2022, are not our borders. That was the contact line between us and the occupiers.”

Read more