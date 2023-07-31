Zelensky Declares it Is ‘Absolutely Fair’ For Ukraine to Attack Targets Inside Russia

In the wake of the latest drone attack on Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is “absolutely fair” for his forces to attack targets within the Russian mainland.

During a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk on Sunday, President Zelensky tacitly confirmed that Ukraine was behind the most recent drone strikes on Moscow this weekend, one of which was shot down and two of which crashed into an office building causing some damage.

Although no injuries were reported, it appears that Zelensky is intent on bringing the war closer to home for those in the Russian capital.

“Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” Zelensky said according to state-run media Ukrinform.

The remarks are something of a departure from Ukraine’s normal rhetoric on the multitude of drone strikes and explosions in Russia’s mainland, that they are not Kyiv’s doing but rather the acts of Russian citizens trying to overthrow the Putin regime, giving them some plausible deniability.

READ MORE