Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with US Sens. Graham, Blumenthal in Kyiv

Fox News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted images Thursday of him meeting U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Kyiv, saying that his country continues to “count on the support of Congress” for weaponry in its fight against Russia. During the meeting on the 134th day of the war, Zelenskyy, according to his office, “called on senators to back the decision on providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems.” “First of all, we appeal to you so that the Congress supports Ukraine in the matter of supplying modern air defense systems,” Zelenskyy said. “We must ensure such a level of sky security that our people are not afraid to live in Ukraine.” “The number one task for us today is for women with children to be able to return to Ukraine by September 1, so that children can go to school, so that students do not leave and can go to universities,” Zelenskyy added. “It is very important for us to do two things — to repair schools, universities, and also to have a powerful air defense.”

