Ukraine charges Moscow-backed orthodox priest with inciting religious hate

Ukraine’s Security Service has charged a Moscow-backed orthodox priest with inciting religious hatred and trying to justify the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Petro Lebid, the abbot of the 980-year-old Kyiv Pechersk Lavra — also known as the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves — was sentenced to 60 days of house arrest amid a crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox church over accusations that it has been collaborating with Moscow. The church said that the Kyiv court also ordered Lebid to wear an electronic bracelet. The priest has since publicly denied the charges. “I haven’t done anything,” Lebid said. “I believe this is a political order.”

