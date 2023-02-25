Breitbart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that if America pulls military support from his country, the United States will “lose NATO” and its global leadership position. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv (Kiev) on the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of his country, Zelensky responded to a question on the growing unpopularity of continued support for the war in Ukraine in the United States by criticising Americans who do not want to continue to send arms and billions of their taxpayer dollars to his administration. “If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they enjoy in the world,” Zelesnky warned. “They will also lose the support of [Ukraine] with 40 million people, with millions of children. Are American children any different than ours?” he demanded. According to a Gallup poll earlier this month, nearly half of Republican respondents (47 per cent) believe that the Biden administration is doing too much to support Ukraine. In contrast, 41 per cent of Democrats said that they think the United States is not doing enough, while independents are currently evenly split, with 35 per cent coming down on each side of the issue.

