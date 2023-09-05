Z-cup breast teacher Kayla Lemieux given police escort for first day at new Toronto school

The Canadian teacher who caused outrage by wearing Z-size prosthetic breasts to teach shop class last year was given a police escort to her first day teaching at a new school. Kayla Lemieux was flanked by officers in an unmarked police car for her journey to Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School Tuesday, where she is taking part in a Professional Activities (PA) day — a planning day for teachers before students arrive tomorrow. Lemieux was not wearing the controversial oversize prosthetic breasts and persented a male appearance, sporting a stubbly beard and wearing a light blue T-shirt and sunglasses.Lemieux, in a white Mazda SUV, was led by the police in a separate car and arrived at 9.16am — half an hour after the rest of the teachers had gathered in the school cafeteria to discuss the upcoming school term. Lemieux and the escorting officers parked their cars at the back of the school, away from the other teachers.

