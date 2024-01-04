Yuma Mayor: Biden Admin. Won’t Activate FEMA to Help on Border Due to Politics

During an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Yuma, AZ Mayor Douglas Nicholls stated that he has repeatedly asked the Biden administration to activate FEMA to help cities along the border, but they won’t for political reasons.

Nicholls said, “[R]eally and truly we’ve needed, and [I] really have asked for deliberately, several times, is FEMA to step in. This is not something cities are geared to handle. We don’t feed people. We don’t house people. Guess who does? FEMA does. They house in emergency situations, they feed in emergency situations. And that’s exactly what we’re facing. So, it’s confusing to me and to most people along the border why the federal government wouldn’t activate FEMA in that role here, along the border.”

