WPTV:

A woman carrying two Republic of China passports, four cellphones, a laptop, a hard drive and a thumb drive with malware on it made her way past an initial security checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago when President Trump was in town on March 30, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

The woman, identified as Yujing Zhang, said she was there to “go to the pool,” when first approached by a Secret Service agent, an affidavit said.

Mar-a-Lago security could not find her on the access list so security contacted the manager of the Beach Club who said Zhang is the last name of a member of the private club, the report said.

Because of a perceived language barrier, it was believed she was a relative of a club member and allowed on the property, an investigator said.

A valet driving a golf cart picked up Zhang and asked her where she wanted to go but she didn’t know, the affidavit stated.

She ended up in a main reception area where she told a curious receptionist that she was there to attend a United Nations Chinese American Association that evening, a Secret Service agent said.