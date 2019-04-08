PALM BEACH POST:

A wealthy Chinese woman who is accused of lying to get into Mar-a-Lago while President Donald Trump was in town had her visa revoked by a U.S. magistrate during a hearing on Monday.

The move could keep Yujing Zhang in U.S. government custody even if she is granted bond.

Zhang, 32, is being held on charges of lying to a federal agent and entering a restricted building. If convicted, Zhang faces a maximum 5-year prison sentence.

Zhang, who has said she works as a consultant to an investment company in Shanghai and is trying to start her own firm, was arrested March 30 after U.S. Secret Service agents said she was allowed to pass through a security checkpoint outside the club because she claimed she was going to use the pool. A club manager believed she was related to a club member who shared the same last name.

However, when Zhang arrived at the club, she told the receptionist she had come to the private club to attend a United National Chinese American Association event later in the evening. Knowing there was no such event planned, the receptionist summoned federal agents.

In an interview, Zhang said a man she knew only as Charles told her to travel from Shanghai to Palm Beach. The man told her she could attend the “United Nations Friendship Event” and possibly get the chance to talk to a member of Trump’s family about economic relations between the U.S. and China.